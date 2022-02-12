SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Opinion | Letters

Letter: Rochester School Board should learn from past mistakes

February 12, 2022 10:30 AM
As a former Rochester teacher, I recognize that learning from our past is one of the key elements in education. It is interesting that our school board seems to have forgotten this important concept.

Three times in the past several years, a national search has been conducted to find a new superintendent of schools, each time at considerable taxpayer expense. Each search resulted in very mediocre candidates to lead our schools, some bordering on disaster.

Now, at a time when our district is facing a significant shortfall in funding, we once again are paying for a national search. A search at a time when we have an interim superintendent who has performed flawlessly and demonstrated that he would serve our district well.

It would seem logical and prudent to learn from our past, discontinue our national search, and hire Kent Pekel as our new superintendent.

Bob Rosedahl, Rochester

