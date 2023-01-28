STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter: Rochester schools get an 'F' on snow days

Letter to the Editor graphic
January 28, 2023 08:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

In reference to the Post Bulletin article of Jan. 20, 2023, titled “Science of the snow day…”

I am confused. Why didn’t the Rochester School District have remote e-learning available for students during the recent Jan. 19 inclement weather day (“snow day”) that had been forecasted days ahead of time? Rochester Public Schools have received millions of tax dollars from Rochester residents as well as from the State of Minnesota, but they still haven’t been able to implement remote e-learning into their curriculum for “snow days”?  

The Post Bulletin article quotes Superintendent Pekel providing all sorts of excuses for not doing remote e-learning days, including the teacher’s union and not being able to easily switch from day to day utilizing different teaching methods. And yet, per the same Post Bulletin article, smaller communities around Rochester, such as Chatfield, Pine Island and Grand Meadow, don’t seem to have any problems switching from classroom teaching to remote e-learning  due to well forecasted “snow days.”  

Perhaps Superintendent Pekel is saying that these other school districts have not implemented their remote e-learning in a “useful” way?  

It seems more likely that the Rochester School District has, and is, even with millions of dollars poured into the school district, been “asleep at the wheel” in respect to enabling remote e-learning and thus should receive a grade of “F” from all of us, in respect to this aspect of their educational responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Bauman, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Keep tranquil area west of Gibbs Drive
Last week the Park Board approved the Soldiers Field Park “Alternative Plan” – bending to the golf lobby – which will develop a “nature play zone” and add parking west of Gibbs Drive. Currently the land is the William M. Van Hook Gardens* and is used in various ways like picnicking, reading, and visiting friends. Its tranquil and flexible utility is the point. Should we really develop the only corner of Soldiers Field Park where an activity isn’t prescribed to us? It’s my view that our parks should offer a balance of amenities and quiet spaces.
January 28, 2023 07:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: GOP position on debt ceiling signals disaster
The U.S. House appears headed to take our country and the global economy into chaos. They refuse to raise the debt ceiling to authorize payment of debts already incurred in exchange for brutal cuts in vital programs across the board (like Social Security and Medicare).
January 21, 2023 11:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: We are overtaxed by our state and federal governments
Hang onto your wallets, Minnesotans. The tax and spend Dems are in power. When the Republicans had the majority in the Senate, we generated a surplus and now Walz wants to buy votes by giving some of us a check. That money came from overtaxing us. Such as being one of the few states taxing Social Security benefits. My concern is that we will go down the road taken by bankrupt states like California, New York, Illinois and others run by corrupt liberal politicians.
January 21, 2023 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: US has its first financial obligations at home
I see that the World Economic Forum is about to meet again. We can be sure their main determination will be that the USA will have to pay for bailing out several countries around the world. We have several pressing issues at home that require funding, like our southern border and our energy production.
January 21, 2023 09:00 AM