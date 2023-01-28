Letter: Rochester schools get an 'F' on snow days

In reference to the Post Bulletin article of Jan. 20, 2023, titled “Science of the snow day…”

I am confused. Why didn’t the Rochester School District have remote e-learning available for students during the recent Jan. 19 inclement weather day (“snow day”) that had been forecasted days ahead of time? Rochester Public Schools have received millions of tax dollars from Rochester residents as well as from the State of Minnesota, but they still haven’t been able to implement remote e-learning into their curriculum for “snow days”?

The Post Bulletin article quotes Superintendent Pekel providing all sorts of excuses for not doing remote e-learning days, including the teacher’s union and not being able to easily switch from day to day utilizing different teaching methods. And yet, per the same Post Bulletin article, smaller communities around Rochester, such as Chatfield, Pine Island and Grand Meadow, don’t seem to have any problems switching from classroom teaching to remote e-learning due to well forecasted “snow days.”

Perhaps Superintendent Pekel is saying that these other school districts have not implemented their remote e-learning in a “useful” way?

It seems more likely that the Rochester School District has, and is, even with millions of dollars poured into the school district, been “asleep at the wheel” in respect to enabling remote e-learning and thus should receive a grade of “F” from all of us, in respect to this aspect of their educational responsibilities.

Mark Bauman, Rochester