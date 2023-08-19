Letter: Rochester seems unsafe for pedestrians

In response to the reader who wrote about pedestrians crossing the road in front of him (" Does Rochester have a pedestrian problem? ," Aug. 12, 2023), I submit this.

I have lived many places in the U.S. and until I came to Rochester, I felt a sense of relative safety when crossing a road. When I came to Rochester, I have felt unsafe as a pedestrian. In Minnesota, the pedestrian has the right of way. As a blind pedestrian, I must rely on people driving a 4,000-pound machine to drive with caution and to acknowledge that there are other ways of transport besides driving.

Further, enforcement of pedestrian’s right of way seems to be non-existent here. Minnesota Statute 169.21 Subd. 2a: Where traffic-control signals are not in place or in operation, the driver of a vehicle shall stop to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within a marked crosswalk or at an intersection with no marked crosswalk.

Catherine Golding, Rochester