Rochester...City of games.
Reminds me of Whack-a-mole...something the city doesn't like or want to deal with (in their eyes) it gets whacked right down. Or perhaps "Mayonopoly." Buy up as much property as possible, to build more (unnecessary?) high rise buildings and hotels, in the purported promise of attracting thousands more professionals to the magic mecca.
Taxes have skyrocketed (my own, 31.5% in two years) forcing people and needed, long-time businesses (come on, admit it) to leave. Ten years ago it was tough to even get a liquor license here; now we have special brewpubs popping up everywhere. But for the older people that grew up here, had businesses here, and helped make this town what it is today, they find it hard to even find a family-style restaurant with reasonable prices. And yes, they ARE wanted in this town, along with other businesses that would give this town the character it once had, that is being slowly but indelibly taken away.
Too many glittery comparisons to other cities; try working with what you have, and build on it.
The voice in this town that speaks the loudest is money, and a handful of people that think they have all the answers needed, with no realistic involvement or asked input from the many that were the heart and soul of this community for many years.
You can put a three-thousand dollar paint job on a '65 Chevy, but it's still a '65 Chevy underneath.
Mark Hrubetz, Rochester