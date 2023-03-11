6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Letter: Rochester's no place for the old

March 11, 2023 06:30 AM

In response to Ms. Buege's letter on March 4 concerning giving senior citizens a break, I'm in total agreement with her.

Unfortunately, in this town, it'll never happen, because Rochester is geared towards the younger income producing subject, from the type of restaurants we have in majority to the style of our touted "eclectic" city and downtown development. Lotsa flash and bling ... and money.

Seems at times that the city would like to quietly do the same with the seniors that they do with older, historic things ... pretend they don't exist. They talk a good game, but I don't see any breaks in my taxes, or assessments or anything else for that matter. Things are too much here on a fixed income.

Don't ever forget, it's the seniors of yesterday that helped lay the foundation of what the city is today.

Give us a break!

Mark Hrubetz, Rochester

