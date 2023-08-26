6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: RPS tech referendum should include money to bolster curriculum

Today at 6:30 AM

The additional dollars will be designated for technology operations, upgrades and related initiatives, and protection against future cyber attacks. Voters might be more favorably inclined to support the levy if monies raised were infused into a more robust curriculum.

RPS Superintedent Kent Pekel states that RPS has an aggressive plan for students to master deeper learning. Case in point: Some students are better at STEM than others, but not one public high school offers calculus-based AP Physics, a tougher version than algebra-based AP Physics which is offered. Most colleges credit the calculus-based one (when successfully passed), but not the algebra-based version.

In Rochester’s world of “needs” and “wants,” voters want well-educated high school students. They need stronger academic programs. The November 2023 tech referendum asks voters to approve $10 million annually for 10 years. Seems to me, it’s a NO GO unless a percentage of the $100 million is stipulated to fortify the high school curriculum, especially in STEM subjects.

Tom Gaffey, Rochester

