Letter: Rural values? Not in my country

I was born and raised in rural southeastern Minnesota. In fact, the farm on which I grew up is only a few miles from where some of the pictures in your April 16 articles were taken.

However, if you had told me when I was growing up that some rural values I should learn included calling the President and Vice-President dumb and dumber and using coded vulgarities like “Let’s go Brandon,” I would have been dumbfounded.

Maybe my believing that women should be the beneficiaries of less government intervention, and my believing that no one benefits from outlawing learning about America’s race history, and other beliefs I hold did not come from my rural, Christian upbringing.

If they didn’t, it’s a pity I had to discover them elsewhere.

Mark Wentz, Rochester