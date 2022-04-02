Letter: Save the Silver Lake dam

The removal of the Silver Lake dam is of great concern to me.

I have lived at Buena Vista Condominiums for 38 years and have enjoyed my view of Silver Lake all these years. Rochester is truly a beautiful city and Silver Lake adds to its beauty!

Currently, there is talk of removing the dam and turning Silver Lake into a few puddles of water and a bike path. I have no problem with a bike path, but removing the dam and thereby removing the lake is foolish. Does anyone remember the great flood? Silver Lake dam has prevented another flood. The dam should be left in place and a bike path constructed alongside the lake where the "wild flowers" are planted.

This solution would satisfy the bikers, keep Rochester safe from floods, and maintain the beauty of our city. In the process we would save the taxpayers millions of dollars.

Please, let us keep Rochester beautiful! Save the dam!

Nancy B. Bishop, Rochester