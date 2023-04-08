50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Dictionaries: 'smarter than Google!'

Today at 12:00 PM

I have to admit I was a bit skeptical about the third grader's reaction to receiving a hard copy dictionary. Aren't kids totally digital today? I was amazed to see how excited they were to get their dictionary and how they immediately began to devour the information on the pages. One little fellow put it best when he said, "Dictionaries are even smarter than Google!"

As valuable as the dictionaries were to those young people, the experience of being part of this Rotary tradition was equally as valuable to me.

Chris Schoenherr, member of the Greater Rochester Rotary Club

*The Greater Rochester Rotary Club delivers dictionaries to every third grade student in Rochester every year.

