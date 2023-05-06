Letter: School district burns books with budget

Imagine your job is to manage a collection of over 170,000 books and countless online resources for nearly 10,000 secondary staff and students. Imagine your job is also teaching skills to find reliable information in an era of life-threatening disinformation, and teaching students how to be safe online in an era when online is anything but safe.

Imagine you have less than eight hours a week to do that for three high schools AND four middle schools. Then, imagine that is only a tiny portion of your job while you also manage three elementary school collections and teach 24 media classes for hundreds of K-5 students. You are ONE person assigned to TEN schools juggling an elementary and secondary schedule.

The district posted that very position this week, even after concern from educators and citizens, who received polite dismissal or silence. Students legally need access to a librarian. While this position might fit a legal requirement, it does not fit reality or ethics.

Budget decisions are hard. This is not a one-year budgetary “righting the ship”. This seems like the institutional equivalent of book burning: destroying access to information through years of neglect and divestment from school libraries.

School libraries are not just about a powerful story time. They are about building skills to navigate media responsibly and safely in a harsh world. The Board and Superintendent indeed have hard decisions to make. They need to try harder.

Rev. Luke Stevens-Royer, Rochester

The author is a father of two RPS students and husband of an RPS teacher.