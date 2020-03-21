Sen. Carla Nelson was recently accused of voting against a single amendment in committee that would have had the drug industry pay part of the cost for the insulin assistance program (PB LTE 3/7/20).
A major omission in the letter was the fact that Sen. Nelson has supported the bill moving through the Senate that requires drug companies to pay for the insulin. In addition, Sen. Nelson has offered and passed an amendment that allowed more people to qualify for emergency insulin.
She has supported the Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Act and has been helping draft the bipartisan bill that will actually solve the problem. She has been a champion for lowering prescription drug costs across the board.
It’s best if we all work together to solve this critical problem of providing insulin to all diabetics in vital need.
Fred Nobrega, Rochester