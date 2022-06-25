Letter: Senate Republicans are failing Minnesota
We are part of The Trust Project.
The Minnesota Senate Republicans are showing us once again that they are the party that does not do anything for the people and state of Minnesota. The Republicans have stated that they will not attend a special session to finish their work.
Why haven’t we heard Sen. Dave Senjem demanding that Republicans get back to work? Our state has money to spend to improve public schools, roads, homes, community assets, nursing homes, and child care. It is completely unacceptable for our Republican senators to not do their job that they are being paid to do.
It is time to vote Republicans out of office so that we can continue to improve the state of Minnesota with Democrats in office.
Andrew Larson, Rochester
Soldiers Field Park is a wonderful sports complex accessible to everyone in Rochester. Soldiers Field Golf Course is unique in its sense of place, the hallmark sought by great golf architects. Soldiers Field Golf Course provides views of Mayo Clinic on each of its 18 tee boxes.
Regarding Our View article on June 11, why juries are comprised as they are. You blamed it on jury selection process. It’s true that serving on a jury can be a financial hardship, the wage barely covers the costs to serve.
Last fall my wife and I decided to have solar electric panels installed on our river cottage in Wabasha. We contracted with All Energy Solar and proceeded to ascertain the site and suitability of roof support. A building permit was required and it was obtained after a septic system inspection.
It’s easy to see the toll that the instability of today’s global oil market is taking on consumers. However, this summer, Minnesotans will have access to a cost-saving biofuel called E15, a homegrown gasoline blend that has 5% more ethanol than traditional blends.