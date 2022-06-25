Letter: Senate Republicans are failing Minnesota

The Minnesota Senate Republicans are showing us once again that they are the party that does not do anything for the people and state of Minnesota. The Republicans have stated that they will not attend a special session to finish their work.

Why haven’t we heard Sen. Dave Senjem demanding that Republicans get back to work? Our state has money to spend to improve public schools, roads, homes, community assets, nursing homes, and child care. It is completely unacceptable for our Republican senators to not do their job that they are being paid to do.

It is time to vote Republicans out of office so that we can continue to improve the state of Minnesota with Democrats in office.

Andrew Larson, Rochester