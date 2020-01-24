When the impeachment trial begins in the United States Senate, the image of fairness or the lack thereof will become clear.
While there is little chance that the Senate will conclude that President Trump should be removed from office, it is nevertheless important for the public to hear the full dimensions of the evidence that has come to light.
While some argue that the House had opportunity to develop the case, the articles of impeachment show that President Trump obstructed the need of the House committees for documents and witnesses. This obstruction makes it imperative that evidence developed since the House action should be allowed into the public view at the trial.
The president’s obstruction is in sharp contrast to the cooperation of the president in each of the prior impeachment trials in American history. Now that evidence is coming forth in several different ways, the Senate, in fairness to the citizens of this country, must allow witnesses and documents.
