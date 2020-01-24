Senator Klobuchar is currently campaigning for the Democrat nomination for president.
She will be, as a senator, sworn in to act as a member of a "jury" during the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump.
As a member of that jury, her duty is to listen to and evaluate the evidence presented by the members of the House.
After hearing all the evidence, it is her responsibility to impartially pass judgment on President Trump.
I submit that, because of she is campaigning to become the Democrat candidate for president and is also a member of the impeachment “jury,” there is a conflict of interest and she can not render an unbiased decision.
Since, according to both Senator Schumer and Representative Pelosi, “fairness” during the Senate trial is of upmost importance, an idea they have both stressed during the past few weeks, Senator Klobuchar should recuse herself from voting during the trial.
Clarence Zaborowski, Rochester