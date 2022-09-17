Letter: Senators must do more to fight Fentanyl

Senator Amy Klobuchar has been at the Minnesota State Fair for a few days. Lately, she was photographed with Ukraine President Zelenskyy in Ukraine recently. On Sept. 6, she is on Facebook elaborating how she just celebrated three weddings in 24 hours. One at Ham Lake, Red Wing and then Portland, Oregon.

Then why is it that Sen. Klobuchar doesn't have time to visit the U.S. southern border to combat the large amount of Fentanyl smuggled across the border? Each day close to 300 Americans die from Fentanyl; that is similar to a plane crash every day. Yet no action from either of Minnesota's two U.S. senators.

They have opinions on abortion rights, voting r i ghts, all important issues. Yet they are silent while Americans die from Fentanyl. Don't write to their office, all you'll get back is a response from a college intern. Show your concerns for American lives this November.

Charles Robinson, Rochester