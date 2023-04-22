Letter: Senseless march into economic calamity

Here we are as a nation on the precipice of a calamity that will reverberate for a generation. Over the next few months a worldwide debt crises will overtake us all and negatively affect most of us. Anything the politicians in Washington, D.C., do to mitigate the catastrophe will probably make it worse and prolong the agony. All the spending bills over the last four administrations financed with deficit spending have guaranteed inflation for years to come, that is, if we consider those laws final and irreversible. The soon to be enacted “relief measures” will only add fuel to the fire.

There have been 11 recessions in my lifetime. They are an unpleasant but inevitable part of the economic life in any nation, but the D.C. crowd and the Federal Reserve have an unwarranted fear of the natural flow of the economy. Thus, they throw money at anybody and everybody, fueling inflation, but also buying votes.

It pains me to realize that the first 10 people you would run into at any bar in Southeast Minnesota have more economic sense than all the geniuses at the Federal Reserve.

Wayne A. Trom, Kasson