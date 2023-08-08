Letter: Serving as an AmeriCorps promise fellow can change your life

A 25-year-old nonprofit program is looking for Minnesotans to work side-by-side with students during the 2023-24 school year, and trust me – it will change your life.

I’m one of more than 2,200 people who have served in a Minnesota school or community-based organization as a Promise Fellow, an AmeriCorps program that addresses the dropout epidemic by working one-on-one with students who are at risk for not graduating on time. Host sites are located across Minnesota.

Much more than tutors, Promise Fellows — from recent college graduates to retirees — provide direct support for up to 30 students during the school year in the areas of attendance, engagement and course performance. While everybody has their own unique story, we all share a passion for serving our communities and an interest in helping Minnesota students succeed. You won’t get rich serving as a Promise Fellow — although you do receive a stipend, education award, student loan forbearance and other benefits — but the experience will be life-changing. No matter what Promise Fellows do after their year of service, the experience sticks with us, significantly shaping the rest of our lives and careers.

Applications for the upcoming school year are being accepted for priority deadline until Aug. 14, 2023, to ensure Promise Fellows can work with students for the entire school year. Applications are also being accepted on a rolling basis for Oct. 1 and Jan. 16 start dates.

Alexandra Soth, Maplewood