Letter: Sheriff coverage could have been more kind

While reading the headlines on the Saturday, Jan. 21, Post Bulletin, I thought I was reading the tabloids! Certainly, you could have chosen a more current, caring, or interesting story for your headline article.

I first read about the Mower county’s sheriff’s work incident in the PB shortly after it occurred in November. Later, the PB reported that the sheriff had taken some time off and had self medicated with alcohol and was diagnosed with PTSD. It also stated that he took time to return to health and was serious about the treatment protocol.

So, why is it necessary to rehash in big bold headlines on Saturday’s paper that the county administrator stated that he was drunk at work? Yes, he is an elected official, but really? Wouldn’t it have been kinder to focus on his health progress?

Perhaps next time, if you insist on rehashing old news, a headline such as, “Sheriff makes a remarkable step toward returning to health” would be factual, supportive, and encouraging to all.

I am not condoning his behavior that occurred, and I don’t personally know the sheriff of Mower County. However, it seems a bit unfair to continue to publicly chastise anyone, when it is also known that the individual has received treatment and is dedicated to self improvement, his mental health, and to his job. He sure seems to be making amends. As our local newspaper, please give him some positive support. We are all human and deserve a chance.

Jayne Arvold, Rochester