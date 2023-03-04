99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Letter: Sidewalk program is too spendy for seniors

March 04, 2023 10:00 AM

It's not enough that the price of food and gas are out of control, so now we get a letter in the mail saying that we are going to be charged a fee to repair somebody else's sidewalk.

We live in the Golden Hill area and are almost totally without sidewalks.

It's time the senior citizens, on a fixed income, get a break.

The price of everything keeps going up and they expect us to afford the increases, on Social Security. We can't afford all the added expenses.

Joan Buege, Rochester

