Letter: Skip the search, secure Pekel as RPS superintendent

Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel spoke to our Kiwanis Club and his presentation was excellent and he answered several questions on various topics with total competence.

With the upcoming deficit, I offer one money saving suggestion. The search for a superintendent must surely cost money on a continuing basis. In my 43-year career in public education, I worked for six superintendents. Some were good, others were excellent.

It seems, in looking back, the superintendents who had greater state financial support appeared to do a better job. Since I identify as Norwegian, it took awhile to arrive at that correlation.

So instead of spending time, effort, and funds to find the next superintendent, the board should remove the interim title and name Kent Pekel as superintendent of the Rochester Public Schools. With Superintendent Kent Pekel, the school district will know exactly what they have in place- an excellent choice.

Al Johnsrud, Rochester