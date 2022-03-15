Letter: Slow down, gas guzzlers

As a patient at the Clinic staying on the (ironically named) Peace Plaza side of the Kahler, I read with a huge sigh of relief your notice of the cancellation of the third night of Social Lights. I have spent the last two nights with earplugs firmly in place from 5 p.m. on, yet still could feel the bass as if the amps were in our room. Not the relaxing atmosphere I needed after 15 appointments/procedures since Wednesday morning!