Opinion | Letters

Letter: Slow down, gas guzzlers

March 15, 2022 09:30 AM
Gas is now $4 in Rochester. Wouldn't it be a beautiful thing if Rochester drivers drove like gas cost them $4 per gallon?

Kevin Carey, Rochester

What to read next
Letters
Letter: Support the Minnesota Climate Action Plan
Rochester and the surrounding area are filled with people seeking meaningful work, safe communities, and the diverse seasons of Minnesota’s climate.
March 15, 2022 08:30 AM
Letters
Letter: Clinic guests deserve more peace
As a patient at the Clinic staying on the (ironically named) Peace Plaza side of the Kahler, I read with a huge sigh of relief your notice of the cancellation of the third night of Social Lights. I have spent the last two nights with earplugs firmly in place from 5 p.m. on, yet still could feel the bass as if the amps were in our room. Not the relaxing atmosphere I needed after 15 appointments/procedures since Wednesday morning!
March 12, 2022 10:00 AM
Letters
Letter: Willing to pay a few bucks more for freedom
Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has created the greatest threat to democracy in Europe in a generation. If the world does not join Ukrainians in standing up against Putin, he will continue to assault democracy across Europe and the world.
March 12, 2022 10:00 AM
Letters
Letter: Would state of Ukraine be different under past president?
There is the appearance that Putin and Trump worked as a tag team to undermine Ukraine.
March 05, 2022 02:00 PM