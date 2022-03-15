Letter: Slow down, gas guzzlers
Gas is now $4 in Rochester. Wouldn't it be a beautiful thing if Rochester drivers drove like gas cost them $4 per gallon?
Kevin Carey, Rochester
As a patient at the Clinic staying on the (ironically named) Peace Plaza side of the Kahler, I read with a huge sigh of relief your notice of the cancellation of the third night of Social Lights. I have spent the last two nights with earplugs firmly in place from 5 p.m. on, yet still could feel the bass as if the amps were in our room. Not the relaxing atmosphere I needed after 15 appointments/procedures since Wednesday morning!
Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has created the greatest threat to democracy in Europe in a generation. If the world does not join Ukrainians in standing up against Putin, he will continue to assault democracy across Europe and the world.
There is the appearance that Putin and Trump worked as a tag team to undermine Ukraine.