Letter: Slowing down will save you money, and maybe more

We all want to save money. I have a solution. You can save 10% or more on the price of gasoline. It's easy and does not cost you a dime. It improves your safety and chances of injury or death.

Drive more SLOWLY. What's your hurry? Speed kills and injures people. The slower the speed and observing the highway laws the safer you are. Buckle up, no driver distractions (cellphones, eating, putting make up on, etc.) Pay 100% attention to the road and surrounding traffic. Signal your turns, be courteous to other drivers. Do not tailgate, stay back.

Slowing down even 5 mph at highway speeds can save you up to 10% on a gallon of gas.

The hospitals, doctors and morgues await. You or someone else might have a lifetime injury, disability or death. Think about how you would feel if you killed or injured someone because of your actions behind the wheel.

Ronald Tri, Rochester