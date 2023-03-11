6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Letter: Social Security's promise is to prevent poverty in old age

March 11, 2023 10:30 AM

As a senior I should be thrilled about the proposal floating around the Legislature to cut the tax on Social Security benefits. But this contradicts my belief in a progressive tax policy where my tax obligation is based on my income, not my demographic group. There are misconceptions about how the Social Security benefit is taxed. Most Minnesota seniors pay no or very little tax on their benefits. Seniors in the higher income brackets would receive most of the benefit. In fact, 70% of the benefit from this proposed tax cut would go to the wealthiest 20%, but do little to nothing to help those who most need it, and it would cost our state $1.2 billion in the next two years and more after that.

Seniors and retirees along with many other Minnesotans need stable housing, quality health care, and reliable transportation. Tax cuts for higher income seniors may result in reduction or elimination of programs that seniors need to support themselves and remain independent in their homes with some assistance.

Social Security’s promise is that no person should work their whole life and spend their retired years in poverty. Instead of providing tax cuts that benefit a few at the top, let’s provide for the Minnesota retirees who truly need help. Our shared resources can ensure we all have secure housing, affordable medications and health care, and enough money to pay our bills and buy our groceries. That’s the future Minnesota should get behind.

Patricia A. Mann, Rochester

