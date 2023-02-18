Letter: Some fears are well-founded

Recent times prove that Americans have more fears than medieval peasants and our government hates us.

The Covid response is the worst public policy disaster in American history, the domestic equivalent of the Global War on Terror. We learn nothing from history so we can't stay away from Ukraine. Viruses gonna virus; neocons gonna neocon.

Multiple crises afflict us: rampant inflation, hydrocarbon energy demonization, UFOs, wokeness, transportation debacles, an ostensible southern border, where fentanyl and foreigners freely cross, taking lives and jobs from those spared overdosing. Ukraine's border is sacrosanct; ours negotiable.

Meanwhile, emboldened politicians who locked us down while watching Minneapolis burn ram through legislation to please Democratic donors but cripple common citizens. Creating unrealistic energy policy makes power more unreliable and expensive; encouraging illegal immigration via tacit approval crushes those already suffering economic and mental distress, exacerbated by previous governmental decisions. So much for DFL love of the poor. Democrats gonna Democrat, locked in ideological shackles.

Renewable energy is not ready for prime time, if ever. The math doesn't work. One who refuses to do arithmetic is doomed to talk nonsense.

Instead, how about governments help citizens, provide transparent solutions, ensure reliable energy, allow economic opportunity? When constituents present issues laden with mistrust, speak to the subject and provide answers. Clarity clears conspiracy.

Many fears are indeed well-founded. Research anarcho-tyranny. Elections have consequences.

Barry P. Bruss, Rochester