99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Some fears are well-founded

Letter to the Editor graphic
February 18, 2023 08:00 AM

Recent times prove that Americans have more fears than medieval peasants and our government hates us.

The Covid response is the worst public policy disaster in American history, the domestic equivalent of the Global War on Terror. We learn nothing from history so we can't stay away from Ukraine. Viruses gonna virus; neocons gonna neocon.

Multiple crises afflict us: rampant inflation, hydrocarbon energy demonization, UFOs, wokeness, transportation debacles, an ostensible southern border, where fentanyl and foreigners freely cross, taking lives and jobs from those spared overdosing. Ukraine's border is sacrosanct; ours negotiable.

Meanwhile, emboldened politicians who locked us down while watching Minneapolis burn ram through legislation to please Democratic donors but cripple common citizens. Creating unrealistic energy policy makes power more unreliable and expensive; encouraging illegal immigration via tacit approval crushes those already suffering economic and mental distress, exacerbated by previous governmental decisions. So much for DFL love of the poor. Democrats gonna Democrat, locked in ideological shackles.

Renewable energy is not ready for prime time, if ever. The math doesn't work. One who refuses to do arithmetic is doomed to talk nonsense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, how about governments help citizens, provide transparent solutions, ensure reliable energy, allow economic opportunity? When constituents present issues laden with mistrust, speak to the subject and provide answers. Clarity clears conspiracy.

Many fears are indeed well-founded. Research anarcho-tyranny. Elections have consequences.

Barry P. Bruss, Rochester

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Paid medical leave offers security at fearful times
February 18, 2023 06:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: The future belongs to brave poet
February 14, 2023 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Ashamed that Minnesota sanctions abortion
February 11, 2023 08:30 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Sports Mentorship Academy
Local
'This is a place of hope': Rochester's newest community center opens
February 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Houston
Exclusive
Local
Houston, Minn., faces pressure in exiting off-highway vehicle park plan
February 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Century, Austin boys basketball
Prep
With help from older brother, Shaun Wysocki excelling for Century basketball team
February 18, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Mayo, Century boys basketball
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Century boys basketball on Feb. 17, 2023
February 17, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott