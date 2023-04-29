Letter: Some steps to save lives from drug overdoses

It has become apparent over the past several years overdose deaths in Olmsted County have increased significantly. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the number of deaths nearly doubled, from 18 in 2019 to 32 in 2021. The number of ER visits for nonfatal overdoses tripled from 22 in 2019 to 67 in 2021.

MDH didn’t have the numbers for 2022 yet, however KIMT recently reported that in 2022 RPD responded to 120 overdoses, including 22 overdose deaths. By March 20, 2023, they have already responded to 17 overdose calls.

I am aware that Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) are becoming more easily accessible, however there continues to be an increased need for access to other safety measures in Olmsted County. Easy and affordable access to life-saving medication, Narcan, should be made available to the general public. This would allow not only the substance-users themselves access, but family members and friends could then also have the medication on hand should an emergency arise.

Secondly, fentanyl test strips or drug testing kits should be available. More often than not, fentanyl has been found in cocaine and methamphetamines. This would allow people to know what kind of substance they are taking and act accordingly.

Lastly, having a clean needle exchange program would reduce risk of people contracting bloodborne diseases including Hepatitis C and HIV.

People aren’t just going to magically stop using highly addictive substances. So, let’s take some action and provide people with access to use safely. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, harm reduction services have been able prevent deaths from overdoses and the prevention of infectious disease, while also reducing emergency room visits and other costly health care services. It would also be an easier way for people to gain access to treatment, should they decide they are ready to start their journey down the path of recovery.

Mrs. Nicole Blanchard-Van Tassel, Rochester

