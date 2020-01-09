James Martenson applauded doubling the mayor and council salaries, equating their pay as below the poverty level and that action would attract more to run for office.
It's easy to make such comments looking down from an ivory tower. There is more to it than salaries. Michael Wojcik blatantly admitted that the next "demand" will be permanent office space and staff. We will now have a politicized council and mayor who will cater to special interests to develop a base.
The current council are all either employed or retired. This change will mean professional politicians will be running Rochester. And we know what professional politicians do.
Rochester is not Minneapolis or St. Paul. Our mayor and council have sold Rochester's soul to the devil.
Bruce Atkinson, Rochester