Letter: Sporadic mail service needs to be improved

I am thinking they should change the name of the US Mail to Mystery Mail because you never know when you are going to get it. It is now three days with no mail delivery and when I do get mail often it belongs to someone else. Oh! The mail truck did go by two days in a row but the lady said she was doing packages only.

I did hear on the news that they are working hard to correct the problems but it appears it is not working. In my world if there is a problem with a company it is management that needs to correct it. Maybe it’s time for a change. I don’t think mail volume has increased that much but if it has, hire more help. We’ll just blame it on Covid like everything else!

Dale Decker, Rochester