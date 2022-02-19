SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters

Letter: SS tax elimination mostly benefits wealthy retirees

Letter to the Editor graphic
February 19, 2022 11:00 AM
Share

Reading Sen. Carla Nelson’s recent commentary ("Ending SSI tax is senator's aim") calling for the elimination of the social security tax in Minnesota I felt the need to add some clarifying information that the senator selectively left out.

As a Minnesota resident, if you make $25,000 or less in retirement your social security income is not taxed. Now, if you are still making $70,000 per year after retirement age, then about half your social security income could be taxable. Half still isn’t.

If you are making $150,000 per year — AFTER RETIREMENT MIND YOU — then about 80% of your SS payments are taxed. It’s convenient for the senator to evoke the image of stressed seniors anguishing to make ends meet on fixed incomes but completely eliminating Minnesota SS taxes will largely benefit those seniors making post-retirement incomes of $150,000-plus a year.

Who really benefits from Senator Nelson’s regressive tax proposal? It’s not Minnesota seniors truly struggling “on a fixed income.”

Nelson's family business is financial advice and wealth management.  In fact, Sen. Nelson is the Business Development (a.k.a. client accusation) officer for that wealth management company. So it’s understandable why she might want to see the SS tax completely eliminated as those clients with highest incomes stand to benefit the most. 

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s certainly prudent for the Legislature to look at amending the state’s social security income tax policy; but wholesale elimination that the senator supports abuses our desire to care for our senior population in order to insert a Trojan Horse tax cut for the wealthy.

Abe Sauer, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Home COVID tests have been too slow to arrive
I just got a notice today that my four free COVID home tests from Biden will arrive next Tuesday, one month and one week after I ordered them.
February 19, 2022 10:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Protesters' Stars of David point to a deficient understanding of history
In September 2020, my wife and I accepted a call to serve as Co Pastors of the Congregational Church UCC here in Rochester. As a Christian minister, I believe that God calls us to help create a world where all people have what they need to flourish.
February 19, 2022 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Stop the mad spending on DMC
The Feb. 14 Rochester City Council study session meeting on the Sixth Street bridge and related amenities offered only two choices (out of 10 they considered but did not present). The cost was exploitative — $18 million dollars for ordinary and boring at the same time.
February 19, 2022 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Thank you, teachers and health care workers
As members of the Rochester-Olmsted Youth Commission and students in Rochester and Byron high schools, the pandemic changed our lives in ways we couldn’t have imagined. Beyond the upheaval in schedules, the uncertainty and the isolation, we worried about the virus and its potential effect on us, our families and our lives.
February 15, 2022 11:30 AM