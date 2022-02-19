Letter: SS tax elimination mostly benefits wealthy retirees

Reading Sen. Carla Nelson’s recent commentary ("Ending SSI tax is senator's aim") calling for the elimination of the social security tax in Minnesota I felt the need to add some clarifying information that the senator selectively left out.

As a Minnesota resident, if you make $25,000 or less in retirement your social security income is not taxed. Now, if you are still making $70,000 per year after retirement age, then about half your social security income could be taxable. Half still isn’t.

If you are making $150,000 per year — AFTER RETIREMENT MIND YOU — then about 80% of your SS payments are taxed. It’s convenient for the senator to evoke the image of stressed seniors anguishing to make ends meet on fixed incomes but completely eliminating Minnesota SS taxes will largely benefit those seniors making post-retirement incomes of $150,000-plus a year.

Who really benefits from Senator Nelson’s regressive tax proposal? It’s not Minnesota seniors truly struggling “on a fixed income.”

Nelson's family business is financial advice and wealth management. In fact, Sen. Nelson is the Business Development (a.k.a. client accusation) officer for that wealth management company. So it’s understandable why she might want to see the SS tax completely eliminated as those clients with highest incomes stand to benefit the most.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s certainly prudent for the Legislature to look at amending the state’s social security income tax policy; but wholesale elimination that the senator supports abuses our desire to care for our senior population in order to insert a Trojan Horse tax cut for the wealthy.

Abe Sauer, Rochester