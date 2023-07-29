Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Stand for freedom of speech, support Dr. Joyner

Today at 10:00 AM

America was, and continues to be, built on freedom of speech. Once that is gone, we have nothing: no critical thinking, no debate, no brainstorming, no BEST solution(s); only censorship.

Thankfully we still have those who believe freedom of speech is critical to our medical and academic thought processes and progress based on the community standing with Dr. Michael Joyner. And I stand with Dr. Joyner.

The "Silencing Dr. Joyner was a blow to academic freedom" article in the July 15, 2023, PB has restored some of my faith in the medical community. What has been done to Dr. Joyner is a travesty!

We must all stand in unity for freedom of speech, or forever be resigned to living a less-than-free, censored, and canceled existence; not a vibrant, full-of-choice, FREE life.

Cindy K. Macrafic, Rochester

