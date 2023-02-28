Letter: State shouldn't be raising the bar for major party status

Most Minnesotans probably are unaware that the rules to get your name on the ballot for state or federal office are not the same for everyone. Those parties deemed major parties by state law have automatic ballot access. Other parties and individuals have to obtain hundreds or thousands of signatures by petition in a two-week period as designated by the state.

A bill (SF 1827) introduced in the state Senate will make it even harder to obtain major party status. Currently a political party must receive at least 5% of the vote in a statewide race in order to become a major party. SF 1827 raises the threshold to obtain major party status to 10% of the vote in a statewide race.

This is a move in the wrong direction if the goal is to empower voters and increase grassroots participation. Minnesota's current threshold is already higher than those of our surrounding states. If any change is made, it should be to lower the threshold. Ideally ballot access requirements should be the same for everyone regardless of party affiliation or no party affiliation.

Jim Rongstad, Rochester