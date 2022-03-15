Letter: State surplus means taxpayers were overcharged

Who gets the hero pay ? Simple: Split it up between the 6 million Minnesotans who survived the pandemic.

Our legislatures are going to make businesses in the state pay more in unemployment taxes because they can’t agree if the sky is blue (or about anything else).

Times are tough enough for the average people in this state already. When you increase taxes on businesses, what happens? Duh.

To all who represent us, please do the business of your people , not your party.

One more idea: How about reducing our taxes? A budget surplus during a pandemic, maybe we are taxed a little too much. Can you also say FLAT TAX. Maybe Iowa has something.

Dave Bainter, Oronoco