Climate change is on the minds of everyone, especially from the Democratic presidential candidates.
The amount carbon omissions occurring in the United States has been decreasing in recent years, primarily as a result of renewable efforts by the government and the people. Obviously, there is always more that can be done.
However, the country with the largest carbon omissions is China, followed close behind by India and North Kores. In fact, China's carbon omissions are increasing rather than decreasing. Therefore, the environmentalists and presidential candidates should be proposing boycotts of Chinese products, rather than purchasing the products. This would not only decrease the amount of carbon omissions in China, but also create more jobs in the United States.
To me this would be the most significant step taken in the near term to cause a decrease in the carbon omissions in China and around the world. Stop buying Chinese products.
Keith Witter, Rochester