Letters
Letter: Stop provocative 'war games' that threaten nuclear exchange

October 22, 2022 10:00 AM
President Biden stated recently that the world is now at the highest risk of nuclear Armageddon than at any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Oct. 16 was the 60th anniversary of the start of the Cuban missile crisis. During this crisis, President Kennedy talked with Chairman Khrushchev and they both made concessions. The U.S. agreed to not invade Cuba and to remove our nuclear weapons from Turkey, while Russia removed their missiles from Cuba.

Now NATO and the U.S. are conducting nuclear weapons training exercises out of Belgium called “Steadfast Noon."

Pilots will simulate dropping the bombs, while ground crews will practice transporting the weapons from underground bunkers and loading them on warplanes. Nuclear weapons are not used in these exercises.

U.S. B-52 bombers based at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota will also fly to Europe to participate.

How provocative and dangerous at this time! Russia will soon follow with similar exercises.

The U.S. has nuclear weapons in five countries: Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey. Think how we would feel if Russia had their nuclear weapons surrounding us in Canada and Mexico.

There is a lot we could do. Stopping these “war games” is one. We could offer to remove some or all of U.S. nuclear weapons from those countries.. Might such an offer open the possibility of starting negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine?

Rich Van Dellen, Rochester

