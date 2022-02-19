Letter: Stop the mad spending on DMC

The Feb. 14 Rochester City Council study session meeting on the Sixth Street bridge and related amenities offered only two choices (out of 10 they considered but did not present). The cost was exploitative — $18 million dollars for ordinary and boring at the same time.

Mayor Norton loved it, exclaiming she thought it was beautiful. It is time Rochester recognizes that she has too much of her well deserved personal success invested in DMC flashy projects while ordinary needs remain unfunded and derelict.

It is great to have such a vision, but time to stop pretending that DMC or federal funding for capital funding doesn’t cost residents anything. Federal funding remains equated with federal taxation, and that means we residents are paying. DMC funding goes primarily to development that directly benefits the Mayo Clinic business and they don’t even have to pay property tax on much of their property as a theoretical “nonprofit.”

If they don’t pay property taxes for city services on all their buildings, nor state taxes, nor federal income taxes (less deductions), then we are paying for it all. Some local sales tax we pay for DMC too.

Though the DMC President R. T. Rybak constantly claimed that DMC funding could only be used for projects directly related to the Mayo Clinic business, it actually says that it could be used for residential amenities too, like a new accessible public library building, perhaps as part of the Riverfront Project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem with DMC was presented by Charles Marohn of Strong Towns fame, who spoke in Rochester a few years ago on the damaging effects of “catastrophic cash.” He described how cities, facing windfalls of cash like the DMC provided, get dazzled by the “free” money and make bad decisions. The city council needs to stop the madness.

Paula Hardin, Rochester