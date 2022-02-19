SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters

Letter: Stop the mad spending on DMC

Letter to the Editor graphic
February 19, 2022 09:30 AM
Share

The Feb. 14 Rochester City Council study session meeting on the Sixth Street bridge and related amenities offered only two choices (out of 10 they considered but did not present). The cost was exploitative — $18 million dollars for ordinary and boring at the same time.

Mayor Norton loved it, exclaiming she thought it was beautiful. It is time Rochester recognizes that she has too much of her well deserved personal success invested in DMC flashy projects while ordinary needs remain unfunded and derelict.

It is great to have such a vision, but time to stop pretending that DMC or federal funding for capital funding doesn’t cost residents anything. Federal funding remains equated with federal taxation, and that means we residents are paying. DMC funding goes primarily to development that directly benefits the Mayo Clinic business and they don’t even have to pay property tax on much of their property as a theoretical “nonprofit.”

If they don’t pay property taxes for city services on all their buildings, nor state taxes, nor federal income taxes (less deductions), then we are paying for it all. Some local sales tax we pay for DMC too.

Though the DMC President R. T. Rybak constantly claimed that DMC funding could only be used for projects directly related to the Mayo Clinic business, it actually says that it could be used for residential amenities too, like a new accessible public library building, perhaps as part of the Riverfront Project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem with DMC was presented by Charles Marohn of Strong Towns fame, who spoke in Rochester a few years ago on the damaging effects of “catastrophic cash.” He described how cities, facing windfalls of cash like the DMC provided, get dazzled by the “free” money and make bad decisions. The city council needs to stop the madness.

Paula Hardin, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: SS tax elimination mostly benefits wealthy retirees
Reading Sen. Carla Nelson’s recent commentary ("Ending SSI tax is senator's aim") calling for the elimination of the social security tax in Minnesota I felt the need to add some clarifying information that the senator selectively left out.
February 19, 2022 11:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Home COVID tests have been too slow to arrive
I just got a notice today that my four free COVID home tests from Biden will arrive next Tuesday, one month and one week after I ordered them.
February 19, 2022 10:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Protesters' Stars of David point to a deficient understanding of history
In September 2020, my wife and I accepted a call to serve as Co Pastors of the Congregational Church UCC here in Rochester. As a Christian minister, I believe that God calls us to help create a world where all people have what they need to flourish.
February 19, 2022 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Thank you, teachers and health care workers
As members of the Rochester-Olmsted Youth Commission and students in Rochester and Byron high schools, the pandemic changed our lives in ways we couldn’t have imagined. Beyond the upheaval in schedules, the uncertainty and the isolation, we worried about the virus and its potential effect on us, our families and our lives.
February 15, 2022 11:30 AM