In November 2018, our current of City Council members and mayor were elected. They took the office, knowing full well what the pay and responsibilities were. In the 11 months since the election, there was been no hint a "compensation question" was being considered.
Then at the end of a meeting in November, with no announcement, no apparent forethought and not even on an item on the publicly announced agenda, they start the process and timeline to give themselves an unjust pay raise.
I am not saying the raises may not be warranted. The issue is the process followed and lack of accountability. Most important to me is what appears to be a lack of an ethical standard and how would this issue would be perceived by the people they serve.
This is wrong on so many levels. From the full time / part time issue to how their performance is evaluated and so many others. But hearing city council members and the mayor attempt to justify and “spin” the merits of their pay raise reminds me of the ludicrous and absurd statements frequently credited to the likes of our political leadership in Washington, D.C., and St. Paul -- not Rochester.
To the Rochester City Council and mayor: At the Jan. 6 meeting, you have an opportunity to do what is right. Stop the process, reach out and make your case to your constituents, the people of Rochester.
Jim Anderson, Rochester