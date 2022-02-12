Letter: Stop U.S. support for atrocities in Yemen

We need a world free of war and the threat of war for our own survival. Current news is centered on the threat of war with Russia over Ukraine. However, the U.S. is complicit in another war: the current Saudi-led war and air and naval blockade in Yemen.

Human Rights Watch has called Yemen “the largest humanitarian crisis in the world,” with two-thirds of Yemen’s people facing food insecurity. The UN stated 2.3 million Yemeni children have acute malnutrition and 400,000 could die of starvation.

On Feb. 4 of last year, President Biden said that the U.S. would no longer provide support for the Saudi- and UAE-led coalition’s “offensive” military campaign in Yemen and restore humanitarian aid to all parts of Yemen.

Yet the U.S. continues to provide critical military aid, logistical support, maintenance and spare parts for Saudi warplanes; the same warplanes that recently killed nearly 90 Yemeni civilians, wounded over 200 more, and disabled Yemen’s internet for four days.

Congress, in 2019 with bipartisan support, passed a War Powers Resolution that would terminate military involvement unauthorized by Congress. President Trump vetoed it.

I would urge Reps. Hagedorn and Craig and Senators Klobuchar and Smith to support another War Powers Resolution that would require Congressional approval of our military involvement.

Stopping U.S. support could go a long way toward ending the war and blockade. Then we could provide humanitarian aid to Yemen.

Rich Van Dellen, Rochester