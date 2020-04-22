I don't doubt for one minute that COVID-19 is deadly for many persons sadly affected by it. I felt that Gov. Walz's 2-week stay at home was probably needed and a good idea at that time to ready our medical community for a potential outbreak of this virus. We, as well behaved, concerned Minnesotan's, took this edict seriously and were abiding to assist with the possible spread.
The ramifications now with this seemingly never-ending lockdown might even be a greater threat to the masses than the virus itself.
Our healthy state economy is now derailing at the hands of those trying to instill fear in an effort to control. The layoffs and furloughs are now much more far-reaching in our economy than what anyone might have thought.
When our medical facilities are laying off and furloughing medical staff to stave off their own financial crisis, will they be there later? Will this never-ending closure affect our medical care and options in the future?
The record unemployment applications will no doubt sap our state of resources and hurt in the long run. This action, in addition to the toll of the huge increase in mental health issues, added stress and rising domestic abuse calls.
You cannot protect everyone from everything all the time. It's time to stop creating fear in an effort to control the masses.
Sandy Melville, Rochester