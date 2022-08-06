Letter: Who's benefitting from state budget surplus?

Considering what is going on with the budget surplus, can the withholding of these funds be seen as fraud or embezzlement? Remember this is your money and my money.

Who gets all the interest this enormous sum is generating?

Dale C. Stowers, Rochester