Letter: Who's benefitting from state budget surplus?
Considering what is going on with the budget surplus, can the withholding of these funds be seen as fraud or embezzlement? Remember this is your money and my money.
Who gets all the interest this enormous sum is generating?
I am thinking they should change the name of the US Mail to Mystery Mail because you never know when you are going to get it. It is now three days with no mail delivery and when I do get mail often it belongs to someone else. Oh! The mail truck did go by two days in a row but the lady said she was doing packages only.
The previous administration proved that good policies and competent people produce good results. Examples being: energy independence, secure borders, low inflation, robust economy, cheap gas and food, and a well functioning country.
Dale C. Stowers, Rochester
Abby Sharpe's story (July 27, 2022) illustrates the deep pain of abortion. Project Rachel can help.
Congratulations to Superintendent Pekel! I saw a TV report of the first day of school at Longfellow, and there was Superintendent Pekel greeting students and parents.
If you are a football coach who has chosen what is believed to be the best quarterback, wide-receiver combination for the upcoming season, you would probably have high hopes! These two exciting players are remarkable athletes and have wonderful game-performance records where they have played before. You feel assured that they will continue in their success and bring forth a winning season!
My intention of running for governor was to be the voice of the people. I am not a politician, but rather a citizen who is fed up with our state government.