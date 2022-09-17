Letter: Suspending interest a better idea than forgiving loans
On the opinion page as of Saturday, Sept. 3, it said “Let's be proactive on preventing college debt.”
Darn good idea you all have there!
The Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) test results from this past school year were just released. They confirm what we already knew: School closures, staffing challenges and virtual learning due to the pandemic impacted all students, but disproportionately LatinX, Black and American Indian students. The pandemic has widened Minnesota’s racial achievement gaps in reading and math.
Senator Amy Klobuchar has been at the Minnesota State Fair for a few days. Lately, she was photographed with Ukraine President Zelenskyy in Ukraine recently. On Sept. 6, she is on Facebook elaborating how she just celebrated three weddings in 24 hours. One at Ham Lake, Red Wing and then Portland, Oregon.
Your idea on the elimination of interest on college loans is a good one but what are the chances of it being implemented?
That’s a vastly better idea than the one that dumps the college loan forgiveness plan on the overburdened taxpayer.
Dale C. Stowers, Rochester
At least 14 small North Dakota newspapers are making a concerted effort to inform people how to recognize Fake News, often presented as Real News. This effort includes a video at this site: http://bit.ly/ndna_real_news.
I'm outraged. The FBI and DOJ have searched former President Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago and he was not even there. Taking boxes from his home and even went through his safe and Melania's closet and searched her clothes pockets. Outrageous.
Trump stole top secret documents and lied about it. This criminal act involved thousands of stolen records. There were 46 empty folders that had contained classified documents. These are not the actions of a decent sane person. Were the missing papers lost, destroyed, hidden, or sold? Now he vilifies the FBI and DOJ.
The golfing community provides Rochester with more than just the sport of golf.