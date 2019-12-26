Interesting the city wants to narrow Elton Hills Drive AND Broadway -- two of the busiest streets in the city. What are they thinking? It's a perfect prescription for traffic jams.
I know, they are using safety and bus traffic as the reasons for such changes. Seriously? Obviously they didn't have to travel West Circle Drive during repairs when this main artery was reduced to one lane each direction. It funneled two lanes of traffic into one. The result was a disaster. One morning my wife had to drive 2 miles for a meeting. It took her 18 minutes. Those times were common during peak hours.
If this is a plan to make more people commute on bicycle or public transit they need to wake up. It's Minnesota. It's cold for five months. No way I'm riding my bike then -- not to mention how perilous the bike lanes can be.
As for public transit, it's not that good yet. Besides, to get to the transit hubs most people would need to drive on Broadway to get there.
Sorry City Council, but we're colder than most of Europe and public transit is no where near as easy to use. Please listen to your constituents. We drive the streets every day and know these two plans will not make things better.
Richard Foster, Rochester