More tigers are living in captivity in the U.S. than remain in the wild. An estimated 4,000 wild tigers roam Asia. Experts believe there are more than 5,000 captive tigers in America, kept in tiny cages as backyard pets. These tigers are used to breed cubs for cruel photo/petting opportunities, roadside zoos and other performing acts. No state is immune from this public safety threat.
Since 1990, there have been more than 700 dangerous incidents in the U.S. involving big cats, including hundreds of escapes, numerous maulings, and deaths.
It is our first responders — police officers, animal control, and sheriffs — who must deal with this threat when the neighbors down the street decide to raise a tiger in their home. No one wants to come face-to-face with a 500-pound predator leaping out from behind a door. Law enforcement does not have the resources needed to sedate or put down an adrenaline-pumped big cat.
Please support the Big Cat Public Safety Act, a federal bill that would phase out the private ownership of big cats as pets and put a stop to using tigers as pay-to-play props in cub petting schemes. This common-sense legislation would end the ownership of big cats as pets and put a stop to public encounters with big cats, the very same encounters that inspire people to buy a tiger or tiger cub of their own.
Learn more and take action at BigCatAct.com.
Laura Dykstal, Rochester