Letter: Support the Minnesota Climate Action Plan

Rochester and the surrounding area are filled with people seeking meaningful work, safe communities, and the diverse seasons of Minnesota’s climate.

Last summer, many people were unable to enjoy time outdoors due to the poor air quality. Storms rained out Thursdays downtown and ended last weekend’s Social Lights prematurely. We have moved at a glacially slow pace to address the climate change that is clipping along like a December windstorm.

Minnesotans have the opportunity to act this spring to create new jobs, build more sustainable buildings, and help our agricultural community make necessary changes to continue to be profitable. The Minnesota Climate Action Plan takes about 14% of the $9 billion surplus to make substantive changes to our pace of addressing climate change. Please study the Minnesota Climate Action Plan and encourage our legislators to pass this important legislation.

Rev. Amanda Larsen, Rochester