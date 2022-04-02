Letter: Support women-owned businesses online

This International Women’s Month, let’s recognize how women business owners and entrepreneurs have been able to survive and thrive during the ongoing complications presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a new brief from Meta’s Global State of Small Business study, women-led small businesses are leading the way with online tools. In fact women-owned businesses have been able to adapt to changes caused by the pandemic by shifting their businesses online more effectively than their male counterparts. I myself took a leap of faith when I started my own business after working at Mayo Clinic for 12 years, and a big part of my success relied on cultivating an online customer base.

Across the board, women-owned businesses have seen success through online platforms, with 47 percent of women-owned businesses using Facebook, reporting that they make at least 25 percent of their sales digitally. I can attest from my own experience that online tools like Facebook Live tours of my shop and the “Shop Now” button were indispensable to keeping my business afloat during the pandemic.

This pivot to online tools, while critical for the continued success of businesses across America, has also made it easier than ever to support businesses from the comfort of your home! Not only can you shop at local businesses like mine, but you can even support international businesses and the women who run them with just a few clicks.

It has never been easier to support women across the globe.

Ashley Moberg, Rochester