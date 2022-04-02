Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 2
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters

Letter: Support women-owned businesses online

Letter to the Editor graphic
April 02, 2022 10:00 AM
Share

This International Women’s Month, let’s recognize how women business owners and entrepreneurs have been able to survive and thrive during the ongoing complications presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a new brief from Meta’s Global State of Small Business study, women-led small businesses are leading the way with online tools. In fact women-owned businesses have been able to adapt to changes caused by the pandemic by shifting their businesses online more effectively than their male counterparts. I myself took a leap of faith when I started my own business after working at Mayo Clinic for 12 years, and a big part of my success relied on cultivating an online customer base.

Across the board, women-owned businesses have seen success through online platforms, with 47 percent of women-owned businesses using Facebook, reporting that they make at least 25 percent of their sales digitally. I can attest from my own experience that online tools like Facebook Live tours of my shop and the “Shop Now” button were indispensable to keeping my business afloat during the pandemic.

This pivot to online tools, while critical for the continued success of businesses across America, has also made it easier than ever to support businesses from the comfort of your home! Not only can you shop at local businesses like mine, but you can even support international businesses and the women who run them with just a few clicks.

It has never been easier to support women across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashley Moberg, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What to read next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Taxes should support quality of life for residents
We received our property tax bill and once again it includes significant increases. If leaders actually spent this money on improvements and remedies that benefit the larger community, there might be less of an issue with shelling out more money.
April 02, 2022 10:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Save the Silver Lake dam
The removal of the Silver Lake dam is of great concern to me.
April 02, 2022 09:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Return the surplus to the taxpayers
We recently learned that the state of Minnesota's projected budget surplus has ballooned to over $9,250,000,000.
March 29, 2022 12:00 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Federal funding gave a boost to Diversity Council program
Diversity Council works with ARPA funding to promote vaccination among harder to reach communities.
March 26, 2022 10:00 AM