Letter: Surplus is opportunity for tax reform

Our state has a surplus and our governor (right on cue) wants to spend the surplus and buy votes by giving a small amount back to the taxpayers.

He should be looking at what surrounding states are doing relative to tax reform and propose long term and much needed tax (and spending) reforms to keep Minnesota competitive. For example:



Iowa — proposing changes that will eventually result in a flat personal tax rate of 4% and a maximum corporate tax rate of 5.5%. Also proposing no state tax on retirement income from qualified plans.

Nebraska — reduced the top corporate tax rate to 7.25% from 7.81%.

Liberal Wisconsin — reduced tax rate on middle income taxpayers to 5.3% from 6.27%.

The Dakotas are already more tax-friendly than Minnesota.

Being happy when your government returns money to you is equivalent to being happy when your ATM does — after all, in both cases it is your money.

Tom Schwalen, Rochester