50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Surplus money should be refunded to taxpayers

Letter to the Editor graphic
Today at 11:00 AM

Refund taxpayers who build the surplus and govern with moderation.

Democratic Gov. Walz and the democrats retained control of the House and flipped the Senate. They claim they will govern with moderation. For a change they are going to listen to all people? Are they going to return the huge surplus to all taxpayers and stop taxing social security — most states do not!

Walz keeps handing money out to every one else. I think he better remember where this surplus came from. Get real — give the working class people and senior citizens a break. The state taxed us too much we want it back. I will believe it when I see it.

Ronald Tri, Rochester

What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Dictionaries: 'smarter than Google!'
April 08, 2023 12:00 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Finstad's support helps open access for transplants
April 08, 2023 10:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: PB lost reader's trust over governor endorsement
April 08, 2023 09:30 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


TrustWeek-1080x720-Steph.jpg
Opinion
Avoiding the desert: Why news subscriptions matter
April 07, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Stephanie Schroeder / Forum Communications
Leigh Finke.jpg
Health
As neighboring states ban gender-affirming care, Minnesota's poised to be a refuge for trans youth
April 08, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Louie Bullock
Local
Texas to Rochester: Louie Bullock, who is transgender, moved cross country due to safety concerns
April 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
STOP School Violence Program
Local
UMR professor using $2 million grant to research solutions to school shootings
April 08, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe