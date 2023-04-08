Letter: Surplus money should be refunded to taxpayers

Refund taxpayers who build the surplus and govern with moderation.

Democratic Gov. Walz and the democrats retained control of the House and flipped the Senate. They claim they will govern with moderation. For a change they are going to listen to all people? Are they going to return the huge surplus to all taxpayers and stop taxing social security — most states do not!

Walz keeps handing money out to every one else. I think he better remember where this surplus came from. Get real — give the working class people and senior citizens a break. The state taxed us too much we want it back. I will believe it when I see it.

Ronald Tri, Rochester