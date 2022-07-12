SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Letters
Letter: Take strong steps to put a stop to shooting incidents

July 12, 2022 10:30 AM
Chief Franklin rightfully took a victory lap following several arrests in his new focus on gun crimes. This community has been very fortunate that gun crimes have not resulted in more injuries and deaths. Drive-by shootings are occurring entirely too often, people deserve to be secure in their neighborhoods.

Even if some of these incidents involve gang offenses, reports demonstrate that the potential injury is not confined to those limits, and even if it were, they need to stop. Arrest is only the first step, the cases must be charged to the full extent of the law including mandatory minimum terms in prison.

Legislators are correct in saying they have passed tough gun laws, county attorney Ostrem needs to step up to the challenge of tough prosecution! The courts need to take these cases seriously, the sentencing guidelines are being criticized for not adequately punishing these offenses, regardless of that the court can depart and impose significant punishment.

It is time for deterrence: Those carrying and illegally using firearms need to think before they act, and yes, I think that deterrence can be effective here.

Justice Thomas’s recent firearms decision focused, as he said, on the need for self defense. I will not argue that decision here, but it is clear that the public is concerned about gun crimes and are taking their safety into their own hands. They should not have to do so!

Ray Schmitz, Rochester
The writer is a former Olmsted County attorney.

