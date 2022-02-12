SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Opinion | Letters

Letter: Tanks for higher gas prices

Letter to the Editor graphic
February 12, 2022 09:30 AM
Back in late November, i had a chance to go to Owatonna for business. On that day, the gas prices throughout the city were 40 cents or more per gallon cheaper than Rochester. I believe i filled up at a Kwik Trip for $2.69 a gallon. By comparison, Rochester gas was between $3.04 to 3.09 per gallon.

Yesterday, again Owatonna, the gas prices at Kwik Trips and others was $3.04 while Kwik Trips in Rochester were at $3.44. Why is this? I can’t believe the distance between refineries to either of these cities is significantly different enough to warrant this type of cost differential. So why, then, do gasoline prices differ so much by cities 45 miles apart?

We drove to Wisconsin today. Plainview gas was a dime cheaper than Rochester. The Kwik Trip at Wabasha was something like $3.29 a gallon. Again, why is Rochester so much higher than surrounding communities?

Bill Adler, Rochester

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
