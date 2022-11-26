Letter: Tax increases in a time of inflation?

It seems the local units of Rochester government have a unique inflation-fighting approach.

Upon opening our real estate tax proposed bill for 2023, it immediately became apparent, even to one who identifies as Norwegian! Raise real estate taxes from 5.85 to 6.85 percent. It will only get better as the state Legislature meets and fights inflation, too. With control of all three levels of state government, they can really fight inflation!

Good luck, citizens! Help is on the way! But, we can all dream the impossible dream!

Al Johnsrud, Rochester