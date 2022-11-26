Letter: Tax increases in a time of inflation?
It seems the local units of Rochester government have a unique inflation-fighting approach.
Upon opening our real estate tax proposed bill for 2023, it immediately became apparent, even to one who identifies as Norwegian! Raise real estate taxes from 5.85 to 6.85 percent. It will only get better as the state Legislature meets and fights inflation, too. With control of all three levels of state government, they can really fight inflation!
Good luck, citizens! Help is on the way! But, we can all dream the impossible dream!
Al Johnsrud, Rochester
The editorial of Nov. 12, 2022, commenting on the school board election, negatively characterized the group dubbed "the bloc" as desiring to return to the "good old days."
The segment quoting Jean Marvin in this article ("2022: year of the incumbent") contains a boatload of misinformation easily debunked by reviewing the actions of the Rochester School Board in adopting their Equity Statement on Sept. 15, 2020, and Government Speech resolution on April 27, 2021.
Inflation and rising costs on everything we need is hurting everyone. But this is not just a “Biden and Pelosi mess,” as some are saying. This is an international problem. England alone has a 10% inflation rate. It is not the fault of a few leaders. Yes, we need to work on the problem, but do it together.