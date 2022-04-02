Letter: Taxes should support quality of life for residents

We received our property tax bill and once again it includes significant increases. If leaders actually spent this money on improvements and remedies that benefit the larger community, there might be less of an issue with shelling out more money.

We support good school facilities; clean and maintained parks, streets and sidewalks; investment in senior and community centers; building better library facilities; improving real transportation systems, etc. However, millions have been spent on the downtown area in efforts to please clinic visitors, i.e. Peace Plaza, Chateau Theater; fund DMC projects; paint the corn cob; and do things like “manage” the geese population so there is less poop on the Civic Center “River Walk”, putting in bike lanes that are rarely used (the bikers still use the sidewalks and walkways!); and, assorted other stuff that no doubt pleases and benefits only a few.

We will continue to pay our taxes and hope that the powers that be get some priorities right.

Karen and Gilbert Munoz, Rochester