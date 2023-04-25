Letter: Taxing Social Security benefits is unfair

There is a reason several states do not tax Social Security benefits. It then becomes a double taxation situation. Your gross salary is taxed before the Social Security contribution is deducted. So your upfront contribution is taxed. Then your benefit received at retirement is taxed. Hence all the money that is paid into Social Security is taxed twice.

Other retirement plans such as pension plans and 401(k)/403(b) are taxed only once. Your contribution is deducted and then your salary is taxed. Hence no tax paid on your contribution. The taxation then occurs when the benefit is received.

There is no justification nor fairness for taxing a person twice on their money. It makes our state look greedy.

Larry Tompkins, Adams